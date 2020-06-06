Kim Go Eun, Jun Ji Hyun, Park Shin Hye or Ku Hye Sun: Who does Lee Min Ho have the best chemistry with? VOTE

Lee Min-ho may have the hearts of millions at his feet but what we absolutely adore about the actor is his ability to strike up chemistry with any of his leading ladies. Between Kim Go-eun, Jun Ji-hyun, Park Shin-hye and Ku Hye-sun, vote and comment below as to who you think has the best chemistry with The King: Eternal Monarch star.

K-dramas have always been a rage but over the past few years, the fandom for these shows has risen by numbers exponentially with the inclusion of international fans. Especially during the quarantine period, many people have been relying on these shows to get a sense of distraction from the harsh reality, that is our life at the moment. Amongst the most famous actors, who is known for his K-dramas is Lee Min-ho. With shows like Boys Over Flowers and The Heirs, just to name a few, Lee established himself as a top Hallyu star.

One of the reasons why Min-ho has millions go weak in their knees is the chemistry he possesses with his leading ladies. For example, let's take his recent K-drama, The King: Eternal Monarch. The highlight of the series, which includes time travelling and parallel universes, is the chemistry shared between the 32-year-old actor's character Lee Gon and Kim Go-eun's Jung Tae-eul. During an interview with L'Officiel Malaysia, when the pair was asked about their chemistry being driven by the notion of 'opposites attract' in regards to their characters, Kim shared, "I don’t know how to put it into words but I can really relate to Tae-eul, like I know how she will feel and react. She is not a mindful type of person compared to Lee Gon; she listens to her intuition and brings it into action."

Then there is the absolutely heartbreaking chemistry shared between Lee Min-ho and Jun Ji-hyun in Legend of the Blue Sea. In the love story, Lee is seen as Kim Dam-ryung, a con-artist and Jun plays Se-hwa, a mermaid. Their chemistry was so loved that they ended up winning Best Couple at SBS Drama Awards.

The Heirs is another popular K-drama that helped establish Min-ho as a very bankable star and it was his chemistry with Park Shin-hye that was much admired by fans. Lee is seen as Kim Tan, a rich teenager with a warm heart who falls in love with Park's character Cha Eun-sang, daughter of the Kim family's housekeeper. Shin-hye had earlier gushed to At Star1 about Lee during an interview stating that he was the actor that she had the best chemistry with because of his "good personality." The pair took home the Best Couple award at SBS Drama Awards.

Finally, how can we forget the K-drama that actually put Lee on the global map - Boys Over Flowers. The chemistry between Min-ho and Ku Hye-sun as Gu Jun-pyo, leader of F4 and Geum Jan, the girl-next-door, was adorable beyond belief. The pair was awarded the Best Couple award at KBS Drama Awards.

This begs the question; Who does Lee Min-ho have the best chemistry with? Vote below and even let us know your pick in the comments section below.

