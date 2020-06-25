Kim Go Eun reminisces her Paris trip and it brought back memories of Lee Min Ho's trip to the Eiffel Tower

The King: Eternal Monarch star Kim Go Eun looks back at the time when she visited the Eiffel Tower. The actress brought back memories of when Lee Min Ho posed near the monument.

Until a few weeks ago, the actress was busy with The King: Eternal Monarch opposite Lee Min Ho. Go Eun played a detective, falling in love with an emperor from the parallel universe, on the show. Now that the show has ended, the actress took some time out to take a trip down the memory lane and revisit those days. The Goblin star took to Instagram and shared a picture from her visit to Paris and it bought back memories from Min Ho's visit to the travel destination.

In the picture shared by Go Eun, the actress is seen huddled up with her friends with the beautiful Eiffel Tower doubling up as the background. The gang visited the iconic venue when the Eiffel Tower was all lite up. The actress shared the picture with the caption, "When was it". Doesn't it remind you of Min Ho's trip last year?

For the unversed, Min Ho travelled to the European destination back in 2019. He shared a bunch of pictures, including a selfie with the tower in the background, back in June 2019. Check out both the actors' photos below:

When the show ended, Go Eun thanked fans for their love showered on the show. As reported by Soompi, she said, "I was able to stay strong and film until the end thanks to each and every time the viewers said that they were enjoying the drama. I am really thankful," she said.

Credits :InstagramSoompi

