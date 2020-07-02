Kim Go Eun shares heartwarming photos from her birthday celebrations and thanks fans for their wishes

Kim Go Eun took to Instagram and shared a few glimpses of how she celebrated her birthday this year.

Kim Go Eun appears to have been treated to three birthday cakes today. The actress, who was recently seen in The King: Eternal Monarch, celebrates her birthday on July 2. Fans of the Goblin actress have flooded the internet with wishes for the star. If that wasn't enough, fans also took to Lee Min Ho's Instagram account to wish Kim Go Eun. Why? Haven't you heard fans shipping the two? Anyway, KGE took to Instagram and shared pictures from her special day.

The actress shared four pictures from her birthday to thank fans for their wishes. In the first, Kim Go Eun flashed her smile while her accompaniments sang for her. In the second one, Kim Go Eun sported a quirky pair of specs while different slices of cake were placed in front of. The third picture sees the actress in the outdoors with a beautiful cake placed in front of her. The candles were lit while Kim Go Eun admired the cake. In the last picture, presents and bouquets presented to the Goblin star were placed at the BH Entertainment office.

Check out the post below:

Do you have a special wish for the actress? Let us know in the comments below.

The actress has been garnering love from her fans for the role of Jung Tae Eul in The King: Eternal Monarch. As reported by Soompi, as the show reached its finale, Kim Go Eun thanked her fans for the love. "I was able to stay strong and film until the end thanks to each and every time the viewers said that they were enjoying the drama. I am really thankful," she said.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :InstagramSoompi

Share your comment ×