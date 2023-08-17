'Kim Hates Pretty Girls': Insider reveals how Kanye West's ex-wife feels about Bianca Censori

After finalizing his divorce from Kim Kardashian, Kanye West found love with his new partner, Bianca Censori. Their romantic escapades have gained attention, especially during their recent European vacation that took the spotlight. However, as they continue their affectionate journey, questions arise about what does that the Kardashian-Jenner family, particularly Kim Kardashian, Kanye's ex-wife, think of Kanye's new partner.

What do the Kardashians think about Kanye West and Bianca Censori?

Online discussions on social media went into a frenzy after the 46-year-old musician's unexpected union with the 28-year-old Australian architectural designer, who now heads architecture at Yeezy. However, Kim Kardashian and the Kardashian family have maintained silence regarding her feelings about Kanye's new relationship and its potential impact on their children and the co-parenting dynamics.

ALSO READ: Bianca Censori looks 'happy' while adjusting sheer crop top on gelato outing with husband Kanye West

Kim Kardashian's disapproval

A close source, speaking to Page Six, revealed that Kim Kardashian has negative feelings towards Bianca Censori. Kim reportedly "hates her" due to her suspicions surrounding Bianca's relationship with Kanye. The source hinted at Kim's aversion towards "pretty girls,". The source said “She’s pretty. And Kim hates pretty girls,”.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bianca Censori's fiery throwback mirror selfie earns her 'first lady' comment from fans

Bianca Censori and Kanye West’s relationship timeline

Following Kanye's divorce from Kim Kardashian, his relationship with Censori became public just two months later. A lot of people were fascinated by Bianca and Kanye's journey from co-workers to 'husband' and 'wife'. Bianca, an architectural designer, started working for Kanye's Yeezy brand in November 2020, their professional connection later evolving into a deeper bond. Hints of romance emerged in December 2022 with Kanye's song "Censori Overload," directly referencing his newfound love. The pair's first public appearance was in January 2023, sparking speculation. By mid-January, reports suggested they secretly exchanged vows in Beverly Hills. Despite skepticism from Kim, Bianca began bonding with Kanye's daughter, North. Their relationship flourished as they settled into a West Hollywood apartment, celebrating milestones and embarking on trips. The couple's Italian vacation in August 2023 showcased their passionate connection and happiness together. Amidst this, Kim's feelings remain undisclosed, leaving the public to to guess what she thinks about this whole situation.

ALSO READ: Kanye West flashes a bright smile, holds Bianca Censori close during outing in Rome