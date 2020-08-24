  1. Home
Kim Hye Yoon confirmed and Jung Hae In rumoured to star alongside BLACKPINK's Jisoo in new drama Snowdrop

While it was earlier revealed that BLACKPINK member Jisoo had bagged her first leading role in Snowdrop, a new drama by SKY Castle creators, it was recently confirmed that Kim Hye-yoon is also starring in the series while Jung Hae-in is still in talks to be a part of Snowdrop.
A while back, news broke out that BLACKPINK member Jisoo was confirmed to star in her first leading role in Snowdrop, which is the working title of an upcoming JTBC drama. What's intriguing about the series is that it's being directed the SKY Castle director-writer duo: Jo Hyun-tak and Yoo Hyun-mi. While we've seen Jisoo have cameo appearances in dramas like Arthdal Chronicles and The Producers, BLINKS are definitely excited to see more of the 25-year-old singer's acting chops.

Now for some more good news, Kim Hye-yoon, who was rumoured to be a part of Snowdrop even before Jisoo has been confirmed as one of the leads in the new drama, according to Soompi via Naver. Fans of Hye-yoon will know her as Kang Ye-seo from SKY Castle. But, that's not all! Jung Hae-in of Something in the Rain fame is also in talks to play the male lead in Snowdrop. "This is just one of a number of projects that was offered to him, and he is currently reviewing it," Hae-in's agency FNC Entertainment stated in response to the report via Soompi.

Snowdrop is shaping up to be an exciting drama to watch out for!

Are you excited for Snowdrop? Let us know your thoughts on the cast in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK: Jisoo shares she has been marathoning Goblin; REVEALS why she likes watching dramas with Lisa

Meanwhile, Jisoo is currently gearing up for the release of BLACKPINK ft. Selena Gomez Ice Cream that drops on August 28. Moreover, BLACKPINK: The Album releases on October 2.

Credits :Soompi,Naver

