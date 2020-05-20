Kim Ji Won, Park Min Young or Kim Da Mi: Who does Park Seo Joon have the best onscreen chemistry with? VOTE

Park Seo-joon is a man of many talents, whose K-dramas are some of the most popular amongst the current generation. Vote and comment below as to who you think the Itaewon Class star has the best onscreen chemistry with.

While we're cooped up at home amid the lockdown period due to the coronavirus pandemic, many of us, including this writer, have been on binge-watching sprees. From movies we missed in theatres to catching up to season 'infinity' of a beloved series, we now have ample time to catch up with entertainment. For me, I've turned to K-dramas as a source of distraction from the harsh reality and now that I'm in, I wonder why it took me so long to catch up these shows.

In particular, it's Park Seo-joon, who suckered me in with his charming personality along with his abundant acting talent being a cherry on top of the cake. One of the most popular K-drama actors of his generation, Seo-joon has starred in many memorable shows that have people hooked, line and sinker. It's his intricate nature in handling romance that gets to all of us. When it comes to his popular K-dramas, it's the onscreen chemistry he shared with his leading ladies that is a major highlight.

In Fight for My Way, Seo-joon and Kim Ji-won as Ko Dong-man and Choi Ae-ra are that rebellious best friends turned lovers who we root to be endgame throughout the season. The constant back and forth with the adorable 'aegyo' moments is like nirvana for rom-com addicts.

On the other hand, we have Seo-joon and Park Min-young as Lee Young-joon and Kim Mi-so in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim who stole millions of hearts with their passionate chemistry. With several intimate liplock scenes, which is not very common for K-dramas, fans were actually left wondering if the onscreen couple was dating in real-life.

The recently released Itaewon Class saw Seo-joon paired with Kim Di-ma as Park Sae-ro-yi and Jo Yi-seo's electric chemistry was a hit amongst the fans. Their gradual love story was a highlight of the 2020 K-drama.

This begs the question; Who does Park Seo Joon have the best onscreen chemistry with? Vote below and even let us know your pick in the comments section below.

