From Kim K’s Paris robbery to Kylie Jenner‘s lips & ‘fake butt’; Here’s what KUWTK Reunion Special will reveal

Andy Cohen recently opened up and teased about the anticipated KUWTK Reunion Special, scroll down to see what he said the family spoke about.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion special was taped this past weekend and there are a lot of details that will shock even KUWTK loyalists! During SiriusXM’s Radio Andy show, Andy Cohen disclosed the topics that the Kardashian-Jenner family covered during their tell-all. Cohen confirmed they discussed Caitlyn Jenner, Kanye West, Tristan Thompson, Kris Humphries, Lamar Odom, Kylie Jenner‘s lips, “fake butts,” “plastic surgery, dating rumours,” Kim Kardashian‘s Paris robbery and her infamous sex tape.

Andy also added, “I mean, Kim and Khloé specifically were like, ‘we want to do this. We want to do this right. We want to go out with a bang. We want this, we want to go there. Do your thing, do your thing.’ So, but it was a bit, kind of intimidating when I sat down with them because they were so not used to this. And I think that Kris very consciously didn’t want it to have the rancor that some Housewives reunions have, or the, you know, level of acrimony. And the thing is the Kardashians…they’re not going to get out there and fight. That’s not what they do. And it’s not what I wanted from them. What I, what my goal was to talk about everything, to quote Bethenny Frankel, to mention it all.

One person at the reunion was a little apprehensive at first: Scott Disick. “I was right out of the gate with him. And he was looking at me like, ‘What is this?’ or ‘What are you doing?’” Andy recalled. “I think he was a little stunned, but as it went on, I think they all really started leaning into it.” And a fun fact: Andy had never met Kendall or Kylie! “I had never met Kylie or Kendall. I think Kendall might be the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen,” he added. The reunion is expected to air after the finale of KUWTK airs this summer on E!

