Kim Kadarshian shares throwback picture of Kris Jenner meeting Corey Gamble, says 'Happy for our tans...'

In a recent story shared by Kim Kadarshian, the star celebrated the relationship between her mother, Kris Jenner, and Corey Gamble. It was nine years ago that the Kadarshian mom-ager met her now-boyfriend Corey. And now, these two are soon to celebrate ten years of togetherness. While the picture does not feature Corey in it, Kim mentioned that it was the night when the two met. Here's how the journey of this couple has been over the years.

Kim Kadarshian takes a trip down memory lane

It seems like Kim Kadarshian was going through her Google Photos only to find a picture from nine years ago. She then posted a picture from a party. Kendall Jenner, Riccardo Tisci, and Kris Jenner feature in the story next to her. The star also captioned the photo with "My mom met @coreygamble this night! So happy about that and happy about our tans and lots of makeup! LOL #2014"

This was more than enough for the internet to spark a number of discussions over the relationship soon turning ten the next year. Amid the rumors of their breakup, this post has affirmed that Corey Gamble is here to stay. You can check out the latest picture right here:

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble's relationship timeline

It was on Riccardo Tisci's 40th birthday that Kris Jenner met Corey Gamble for the first time. While these two were not essentially a couple back then, a strong friendship began at this point. Two months later, the two were spotted going on dinner together. Such events became recurring, but none of them accepted or denied any rumors. However, it was at the Met Gala 2016 when the two appeared together that their relationship was called official.

A number of ups and downs followed the relationship given the age difference between the two. In a very recent affair, Kris Jenner made her first-holiday card with Corey Gamble in the cover photo. This is a couple's ritual that Kris made sure to follow. In the same lane, the relationship will be turning ten very soon. It will be interesting to see what Kris will be planning for her better half.

