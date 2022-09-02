Kanye West threatens Kim Kardashian’s ex Pete Davidson

The two stars have been in a long-running social media beef. Recently, Kanye launched another attack on Pete Davidson. Davidson was dating the rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian, until last month. To continue the heated social media rant Kanye actually threatened Pete. Kanye wrote, "Ask Pete how those tattoos of my kids are doing in the trauma unit," on a plain black background picture.

Kanye threatened Pete

Reportedly, Kanye was directed to the tattoo Pete got while he was dating Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. Pete’s neck tattoo reads "KNSCP" which are the initials of Kim, and her children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

After an hours-long Instagram rant, the rapper deleted the post. West has clearly been upset and angry towards Pete since he was dating Kim which he vividly represented in a song video called “Eazy.” The video literally showed the kidnapping and burying of the cartoon version of Davidson. In fact, the rapper has also rapped about “beating Pete Davidson’s ass.” He also released a second video with a similar angry concept directed towards Davidson.

Kim is upset

Despite the recent breakup of Kim and Pete, Kanye has continued going after Pete. Sources reveal, “Kim is livid and incredibly upset … Kanye is back to his old ways and Kim will not tolerate his bullying behavior towards the people she loves and cares about.” Naturally, the negativity and the threats are starting to trigger Davidson who’s seeking therapy for the same.

