Kim Kardashian Accused of Initiating Romance with Kanye West During On-and-Off Relationship with Reggie Bush

Kim Kardashian has been in the celebrity forefront since her teen years and has taken on all odds that come with living public life. Her personal life, especially her love life, has been scrutinized by millions and even shared through reality television with Keeping Up With the Kardashians and now on Hulu's The Kardashians. Over the years she has been in multiple relationships.

One of the most discussed relationships in Kardashian's dating history was that with NFL star Reggie Bush. The relationship lasted on and off from the years 2007-2010. Their first breakup was in 2009 because of conflicting schedules. Though they did try to reunite and even began searching for a house, their heavy schedules once again took a toll on them, and they were reported to have finally ended things. According to Life & Style, however, Bush hadn't given up on Kardashian just yet. Apparently, he also bombarded her with hundreds of texts and left voicemails saying that she was "making a mistake" when she decided to marry Kris Humphries in August 2011, and that he could be the one who would make her happy.

Shockingly, while Kardashian was still dating Bush, her crush on rapper Kanye West was rather obvious. The two finally became official in May 2014 after dating for two years, though there were rumors that Kardashian had been interested in West way before the two had even started dating. Sources close to the situation have told RadarOnline.com that the SKIMS founder had been sending messages to West during her rocky relationship with Bush, which finally ended in 2010. A source revealed, "Kim tried a few times to get an affair going with Kanye and always got caught by Reggie for it. It caused a couple of their breakups." Those rumors kept Kardashian able to remain clear of reports pertaining to spending time alone with West.

Advertisement

Even though Kardashian was in love with Reggie Bush, she has supposedly admitted to becoming obsessed with Kanye West, who appeared to be so "fashionable and exciting in a way that Reggie just wasn't." Everyone could see that she was in love with West, and finally, this obsession consumed her. However, a source soon came forward to clear up the rumors by stating that Kardashian no longer had any contact with Bush whatsoever. According to the source, "She is absolutely one-hundred percent not in contact with Reggie, despite crossing paths with him. She even lets Kanye look at her phone every night to put his doubts at ease."

On the other hand, Kanye West was quite bent on capturing Kardashian's heart as well. The rapper seems to have spent nearly nine years in the pursuit of wooing her to be his date, even while he had a girlfriend, Amber Rose. West's pursuit didn't stop there—among his several rather bold moves was allegedly Photoshopping himself next to Kardashian in their family Christmas card and sending it to her, professing his undying love. His explanation for this act was, "I just dreamed about being next to her." Subsequently, Amber Rose accused Kardashian of inappropriate behavior with West while he and Amber Rose were still in a relationship, saying that Kardashian would call, text, and send pictures to the rapper.

Advertisement

This mutual attraction that had brought Kardashian and West together ultimately led to a marriage that seemed to realize both parties' dreams. The tale of their love—a story of perseverance and obsession—was one of the most interesting chapters in Kim Kardashian's life.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian Reveals What Changes She'd Make to Her Parenting Style