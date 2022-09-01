Kim Kardashian accused of photoshopping her neck muscle in a viral poolside photo

Kim Kardashian has been turning heads with her recent Instagram photos. Following her breakup with Pete Davidson, Kardashian has been giving fans a glimpse of her girls trips and poolside fun and one particular snap of the SKIMS founder has now been going viral after eagle-eyed netizens alleged that Kim has seemingly photoshopped the picture.

A photo posted by Kardashian on August 16 on her Instagram account has suddenly been garnering attention after a TikToker accused her of photoshopping the muscle area between her neck and shoulders. TikTok user @caroline_in_thecity showed the results of using a reverse-photoshop method on one of Kim's photos to show a difference between the photo posted and another without any photoshop.

While Kim is yet to respond to the latest photoshop accusation against her, previously she did shut down comments about her editing out her belly button in one of the pictures. Reacting to the same on the platform, Kim had written on Instagram, "Come on guys…Seriously! This is so dumb! Claiming I photoshopped out my belly button????"

Kim was previously also accused of editing her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson's jawline. Although Kardashian decided to give a spicy response to fans after she posted a video of Pete kissing her on the lips. Along with the same, she wrote, "How do you photoshop a live photo? Asking for a friend." Although Kim is. not the only family member to be accused of photoshopping, previously her sister Khloe Kardashian has also been called out by fans on multiple occasions.

