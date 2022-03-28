Kim Kardashian addresses her work ethic controversy: It was taken out of context

Kim Kardashian is speaking out about her latest controversy. Earlier this month, the KKW mogul faced backlash from netizens as well as her industry colleagues for her offensive remarks on women in business. In her interview, Kardashian expressed her thoughts on the matter and suggested that women do not want to work which had a major sexist undertone, resulting in an uproar.

On Monday, the SKIMS founder went on Good Morning America and explained herself while she responded to the backlash. According to Kim, her quote was taken out of context. The Kardashian sister elaborated, via ET Canada, "That statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it, and it became a sound bite really with no context." She noted that her answer to the question was influenced by what the previous question had pointed out to them which was, "you’re famous for being famous." According to Kim, her attitude and outlook on the next question changed after that which caused an uproar.

However, the KUWTK alum mended her previous statement and offered a newer version of her advice to women in business, "having a social media presence and being on a reality show does not mean overnight success, and you have to really work hard to get there, even if it might seem like it’s easy and that you can build a really successful business off of social media, and you can if you put in a lot of hard work."

Meanwhile, Kim went on and remarked that her advice was not a blanket statement for all women. She shared that it was not at all about disrespecting their work or to insinuate that women don't work, she then noted, "I know that they do." Kim, in the end, apologized for hurting the sentiment of the masses.

