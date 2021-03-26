Kim Kardashian addresses marriage issues with Kanye West on KUWTK's new episode

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce gets a mention on the new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians'final season's latest episode.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have filed for divorce and ever since the news broke, fans have been wondering if their shocking split will be addressed on the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians which began streaming this month. The show is currently in its 20th season, and with Kim going through such a monumentally emotional moment in her life, speculations have been rife whether she would reveal details about what led to her seeking a divorce from West on the show.

In the recent episode of KUWTK, Kim seemed to want to spend some time with her sisters Khloe and Kourtney to get away from all the negativity and pressure that headlines of her and Kanye's relationship in the media have been bringing. While Kim mentioned things weren't right with her marriage, she didn't reveal any details about the issues.

Addressing her relationship problems with Kanye, Kim during a confessional on the show said, "It's no secret that everyone sees things in the media about my life with Kanye. But I've always been really respectful in not talking about issues that Kanye and I have. I mean, you guys clearly see them on Twitter. So, I'm still gonna choose to not really talk about it here", via E!

The episode also featured Kris Jenner revealing that she was "worried" for Kim who has been an internal person when it comes to problem-solving. It was on Jenner's suggestion that Khloe and Kourtney then planned a special evening for Kim at their Malibu home to give her a breather from her traumatic personal life.

After spending a fun sisterly evening, Khloe also told Kim that she can lean on her family during her difficult time. "I do just want you to know, it's never a problem, you're never a burden on me or your sisters or your mom," Khloe stated, via E!

ALSO READ: Kris Jenner says she would call Kim Kardashian in a crisis: She’s all of our go to whenever anything happens

Share your comment ×