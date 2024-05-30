Kim Kardashian Admits Feud With Sister Kourtney Is a Big Misunderstanding From KUWTK Season 3

It seems like the two most famous sisters from the Kardashian clan, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, have come past their famous feud from season 3 of their famous show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. On the May 30 episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney finally put rumors of her feud with her sister Kim to rest while reacting to fan comments about her baby shower after she thanked her family members on Instagram for organizing the event.

"Everyone's like, 'Kourtney's trolling,'" she said. "They think that we hate each other." The star then recalled an argument she had with the SKIMS founder in season 3. The sisters came to blows when Kim informed Kourtney that she would be working on a campaign by the famous Dolce & Gabbana that featured a similar theme to the wedding the designers curated for the star a month before.

More details about the argument

The conversation started simply on the phone when Kim informed Kourtney about the campaign, after which Kim informed Kourtney that her sisters had created a private group chat without her, to which Kourtney said she did not want to be part of that and called Kim a narcissist that only cared about herself and her image and cut the call with Kourtney telling Kim that she was happier being away from her.

Furthermore, Kim later clarified the misconception that the two hate each other and said that it's not true at all. The two sisters can sometimes get on each other's nerves but they have also been with each other in times of need.

Kourtney Kardashian never knew the argument scene was being filmed

While talking about the argument with her sister, Kourtney admitted that she didn't know that the call was filmed. Though she initially vetoed the idea of the call being included in the episode, she acknowledged that the moment was too good not to use.

Furthermore, she added that all sisters fight and argue, just like any other siblings but somewhere believe that they go beyond a certain line and it's too much. Fans who watched their show picked sides every time the duo fought and were completely entertained by them.

New episodes of The Kardashians drop every Thursday at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu.

