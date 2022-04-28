Kim Kardashian admits photoshopping True and Stormi's Disneyland photos for her Instagram feed

Kim Kardashian has revealed the truth about her family's Photoshop controversy! Khloe Kardashian claimed to reveal on April 13 that the Kardashians altered True Thompson's face onto Stormi Webster's body in a photo clicked with Kim's daughter Chicago West in Disneyland in 2021. Now, two weeks later, Kim has explained the hilarious social media gaffe, claiming it was all about maintaining her Instagram "aesthetic."

“OK sooooo you know I am all about my aesthetic!” the 41-year-old makeup mogul began her explanation via Instagram. “And my IG grid is pink and blue lately. Isn’t it so cute and well planned out!” She continued, “The original pics were Stormi! However I asked @kyliejenner if I could post them and she said she wasn’t really feeling posting at the moment and so I respect that! But it wasn’t going to mess up my IG feed. Chi was wearing pink and it matched perfectly.”

However, Kim went on to remark that she accepts the fact that the photos were not up to her "aesthetic" standards, since followers understand "how much a good aesthetic means to my soul." “I will be damned if Kylie will ruin that for me and mess up my IG grid,” she jokingly added. “So thank you True for taking one for the team!” The reality star concluded by saying she didn’t think it would be “that big of a deal if her own mom questioned if I snuck her into Disneyland for the first time.”

Interestingly, Kim was alluding to Khloe, who addressed the topic for the first time on April 12 when she posted footage from Disneyland for True's 4th birthday and said that it was her daughter's "first time" at the theme park. Twitter investigators were quick to point out the 2021 picture with Chicago and (supposedly) True at the amusement park, labelling the whole situation as strange. Meanwhile, Kim's confession comes only one day after she was embroiled in another issue concerning photo editing. After fans speculated Kim had Photoshopped her belly button out of promo pics for her SKIMS like, Kim fired back.

