Kim Kardashian Admits She Could Never Perform on Dancing with the Stars Like Her And Kanye West's Daughter North West

Kim Kardashian is in awe of her 11-year-old daughter North West's rapper genes. The reality star recently reflected on her struggles to perform on Dancing With the Stars as her daughter made her Hollywood Bowl debut for The Lion King.

During the February 20 episode of The Kardashians, Kim K reminisced about previous difficulties with stage performances, acknowledging she was never able to keep up with her daughter's confidence on stage in the spotlight.

Speaking backstage, Kim, 44, admitted to feeling a combination of pride and nerves. She said, "I couldn’t be more proud and more nervous and more emotional — I’m like, gonna just cry the whole time."

But North was unperturbed, assuring her future momager, "It’s not that crazy."

The SKIMS creator also confessed she had initially been reluctant to allow North to take part, citing she wasn't ready to become a momager. Kim jokingly referred to her mom Kris Jenner's iconic look, saying she wasn't ready for the "pantsuit and short haircut" that usually come with the job.

Kardashian added that she would have been able to perform at North's age, as she promptly shut down the notion, remembering her own struggles on Dancing with the Stars back in 2008. With professional partner Mark Ballas, Kim struggled on the dance floor, finishing 11th. She revealed that she had totally frozen up during her performances.

"I couldn’t do what she’s doing on Dancing with the Stars at 30, so no," Kim said, adding, "I froze."

In spite of her initial hesitation, Kim Kardashian did admit that there have been signs that North West would follow a career in the limelight. She remembered several spiritual mediums informing her of the same. She confessed, "Every time I go to a medium, they always say, 'Your dad’s coming through to tell you that you’re not gonna be able to stop North. She wants to have a big career, you’re not gonna be able to hold it back."

All the latest episodes of The Kardashians are now streaming on Hulu.