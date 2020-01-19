Kim Kardashian admits she has surprised herself by taking up criminal justice work

For the unversed, the reality star began studying law last year. Simultaneously, she also started working for criminal justice reform and has kick-started an initiative or two.

Kim Kardashian is adding another feather to her multi-faceted hat. For the unversed, the reality star began studying law last year. Simultaneously, she also started working for criminal justice reform and has kick-started an initiative or two. Now, the beauty mogul revealed that she wants to continue to help those seeking criminal justice. She discussed about her documentary revolving around this subject at the ongoing TCA winter press tour. Titled, the Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, Kim revealed that it highlights individuals who have been affected by the criminal justice system.

However, the beauty mogul also admitted that she has shocked herself by taking up this cause. When quizzed, Kim said, "I am sometimes (shocked). But I think that it also shows my kids how motivated I am every time I have a prison visit or, you know, I explained to them why I'm going and what I'm doing and they understand."

Kim added that she has found her calling in criminal justice reform. "I don't see how I could just say no to someone that really needs help if I know that I can help them," the reality star shared revealing that is has bee a "fun" journey. However, it does come with its own set of challenges like sacrificing family time. "I found my interests have changed, everything really just shifted, and it's been a fun journey," Kim shared.

Kim Kardashian West and Jessica Jackson of 'The Justice Project' speak onstage during the 2020 Winter TCA Tour.

Read More