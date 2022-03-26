Kim Kardashian admits she wants to start a 'successful' law firm: Been in my soul for years

Kim Kardashian wants to use her legal degree to assist more people. The 41-year-old SKIMS businesswoman told Vogue Hong Kong that she hopes to "one day create a successful law firm." Kardashian's future intentions are revealed after years of law school and the news that she passed the baby bar test.

"The experience taught me so much and I've never worked so hard on something in my life," she said of preparing for the test as per Page Six. "I had to be really diligent about studying and dedicated every spare minute I had to it. I'm very passionate about Criminal Justice Reform and I want to advocate for those who I feel were wrongfully convicted." However, Kardashian, whose late father was a well-known lawyer, also told Vogue Hong Kong that his job influenced her career path.

She further said as per Page Six, "Spending time with my father at his office definitely influenced me. Doing this work has been in my soul for years and I'm so proud that I'm now doing this work." Meanwhile, Kardashian passed the "baby bar," also known as the First-Year Law Students' Examination, after three attempts. Kardashian has been an outspoken advocate for prison reform, and she even visited with President Donald Trump in 2018 to address criminal justice concerns.

Meanwhile, in the midst of her divorce from Kanye West, the KKW Beauty entrepreneur has been dealing with her own legal issues. She filed for divorce in February 2021, and she was proclaimed legally unmarried earlier this month. She started dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson last autumn, who got a tattoo that says, "My girl is a lawyer."

