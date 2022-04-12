Kim Kardashian admits she wasn’t 'planning’ on dating Pete Davidson: Things happen when you least expect it

When Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson started dating in October 2021, everyone was surprised, even the KKW Beauty creator. “I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it. It was the last thing that I was really planning on,” Kardashian, 41, said of her blossoming romance with the “Saturday Night Live” star on Monday’s episode of Hoda Kotb’s “Making Space” podcast.

She further said, as per Page Six, “And so when it did happen, we were kind of like, ‘Oh my God, I wasn’t planning on this. And this isn’t even what I was thinking of.’” Kardashian, on the other hand, said that the surprise of it all made their connection even stronger. “It just makes it that much sweeter and so much more fun,” she said. While Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, made their public debut as a couple last month, the reality star has said that she is not yet ready to completely flaunt their relationship.

For the time being, the beauty mogul also gushed about how much she enjoys spending time with her "SNL" boyfriend, adding that even the most mundane duties are enjoyable with him at her side. “We were driving in the car yesterday and I just, like, looked at him and I was like, ‘Thank you.’ And he was like, ‘What?’” she shared. “And I was like, ‘For running errands with me."

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Kardashian posted PDA-filled images of herself and Davidson from their recent pizza dinner date, labelling them "late nite snack." The couple began dating in October 2021, eight months after she filed for divorce from West, 44, with whom she has four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.