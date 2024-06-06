Kim Kardashian Admits That She Finds Her Voice ‘Annoying’; READ

Kim Kardashian venturing into different fields is not uncommon. Seems like just being a part of the reality show, is not the only thing she is interested in. Along with her foray into law, she is slowly taking steps into the acting world.

The business mogul recently appeared on Variety’s Actors on Actors episode with Cholë Sevingly. The Kardashian star discusses that she finds her voice ‘annoying’. Read ahead to learn more.

Kim Kardashian on her voice

In the episode, Kardashian becomes her own critic and describes her voice as “distinct and annoying.”

To which Sevingly said, “Don’t we all find our voices annoying?” The actress added, “ But yeah, because people know you -- I mean, they know the way you move, the way you talk, because you’ve been on camera for so long." The Skims founder also revealed that she was open to giving accents in her future acting projects.

After her venture in American Horror Story’s season 12, she is set to appear in Ryan Murphy’s yet another untitled project based on the legal drama, according to TMZ.

As per the outlet, Kim’s appearance on, Actor on Actors, has garnered backlash from its viewers as the reality star is still a newbie in the acting world. As far as Sevingly's professional front goes, she is also set to appear in Murphy’s upcoming season of Monster titled Monster: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

Kim Kardashian shares a funny moment with her divorce attorney

In one of the recent episodes from The Kardashians season 5, while speaking to Murphy on call, Kim shared a hilarious moment with her lawyer Laura Wasser, 56.

The reality star shared that she found her attorney Fanny. She said that there are many “fun moments” with Laura. The Business Mogul says, “‘Don't ever let me do this again!' Then the next [divorce], she would be like 'Hi, you reminded me last time, don't ever let you do this again.'"

Laura is a California-based lawyer and has taken up very high-profile clients including Johnny Depp and Kim Kardashian. The 56 year old attorney specializes in California Family Law.

The Kardashians' current season is being watched and talked about all over the internet due to the spicy events and conversations taking place candidly on the show.

