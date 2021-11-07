Kim Kardashian advised to take things slow with Pete Davidson due to his 'heartbreaker reputation'?

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are hitting the headlines every day and while reports suggest the duo may be getting affectionate, it seems the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star won't be rushing into things. Kim reportedly turned to friends and family for advice on dating Davidson and has been warned about his "heartbreaker reputation."

According to US Weekly, Kim sought help from her family and friends when it comes to moving on from her divorce with Kanye West and getting into dating again. The SKIMS founder reportedly received a supportive stand from everyone as her inner circle told her to "go for it" when it comes to Davidson considering he could bring in all the fun and laughter that Kim has been missing.

Although, Kardashian has also been advised to take things slow when it comes to the Saturday Night Live star. An insider told US Weekly, "People are happy for Kim, but at the same time they’re urging her not to get too carried away or ahead of herself. Pete has this heartbreaker reputation for a reason, and while his intentions might be honorable, there’s a slight fear that Kim could be setting herself up for a vulnerable situation."

Kim and Pete first sparked romance rumours over the Halloween weekend after the duo was spotted holding hands during a theme park ride. Following the same, Davidson and Kardashian have been spotted hanging out in the former's hometown Staten Island and also in NYC. Fans also claimed that the comedian was among the attendees at Kris Jenner's recent birthday bash.

