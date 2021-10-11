Kim Kardashian, Aidy Bryant & Bowen Yang unite as 'Glitter Revolution' in unaired SNL sketch; Watch

It seems like Kim Kardashian is all set to take up a career as a pop star! The television star, 40, formed a three-member pop group titled ‘Glitter Revolution’ with Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang in an attempt to pitch Costco on an advertising deal. The trio performed some songs in bright pink outfits as Kim screamed, “Hey, all you corporate freaks!”

“Every other store found dead in a ditch,” Kim’s pop group sings, as they offer the best marketing techniques to Costco via their songs and dance performances. The trio promotes the brand of the company with their uber-cool songs and drags other companies in the process! This unaired video was shared online and didn’t make it to the official Saturday Night Live episode featuring Kim Kardashian for the first time.

Take a look at the unaired bit from SNL:

Every other store found dead in a ditch!!! pic.twitter.com/c2ch2RDfOJ — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 10, 2021

For the unversed, the KUWTK alum recently debut on Saturday Night Live where she put up interesting shows for her fans, which mainly revolved around the Kardashian-Jenner bunch and definitely her estranged husband Kanye West. Some of the top skits from Kim’s debut include her roasting Kanye, poking fun at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's PDA, sharing some PDA-filled moments herself with Pete Davidson, her epic Bachelorette spoof, and her epic ‘People's Kourt’ where she portrayed Kourtney Kardashian, where Kris Jenner sued sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner keeping the Kardashians drama alive!

Kim’s SNL debut was one of the most successful debuts in the show, to say the least. The star received praises from the likes of Drew Barrymore, and also from her Kardashian-Jenner fam.

