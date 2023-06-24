Kim Kardashian and daughter North leave Khloe Kardashian upset with their ‘Dating’ prank; Read DEETS

The Kardashians, the globally famous reality show is finally back with its much-awaited Season 3. The Hulu show, which showcases the highly publicized household life of the Kardashian-Jenner family, has made a massive fan following across the globe over the years with its dramas and entertainment. The biggest highlight of the show has been the bonding and occasion rivalry between the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie, and Kendall, while their mother Kris Jenner is seen managing the family as an efficient matriarch.

Kim Kardashian and daughter North pull a prank on Khloe

In the latest episode of Hulu Show, Kim Kardashian and her 10-year-old daughter North were seen pulling a 'Dating' prank on Khloe Kardashian, who is apparently single now. In the episode, Kim was seen having a chat with friends Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson, where they discussed Khloe’s meeting with a handsome stranger at a hotel. As the ladies felt Khloe should consider going on a date with that man, North, who was sitting with her mom and her friends, suggested a prank idea.

“Wait Mom, we should make a note saying it is from him and hang it on Koko's door. And be like, 'Hey can we go on a date?'” suggested the 10-year-old. Kim, who found her daughter’s idea interesting, agreed. "Oh my God, we have to do it,” she said. However, later in her confessional, Kim Kardashian admitted that she is concerned that Khloe will get pissed off. North, however, asked the ladies to be silent, as she left the note on her aunt's door.

Khloe Kardashian gets upset, Calls niece North a 'Monster'

Later, Khloe Kardashian was seen chatting with her mom Kris Jenner, and opened up about her niece North's prank, and called Kim's daughter a 'Monster' for her actions. "We went back to the hotel around 3:00 am, and there was a note on my door with a rose and it was like, 'I want to take you on a date. Anyways, the next day I go to do glam, I get off the elevator and I run into him. And I'm like, 'Thank you so much for the note.' And he's like, 'What note?" she narrated.

“This note is from my 9-year-old niece. I'm mortified because I'm so much of a f---ing loser that I will accept any child's handwritten letter to me and take it as an admirer," stated the disappointed Khloe. "The thing is North didn't make up this story on her own. Kim obviously helped her, and Kim's a f---ing bitch for not texting me a heads-up,” she stated.

