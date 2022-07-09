Kim Kardashian and daughter North West get treated to a private tour of The Louvre in Paris; SEE PICS

Kim Kardashian is enjoying France with her daughter North. Following their iconic moment of twinning nose rings at the Paris Fashion Week, the mother-daughter duo is ready to take over Paris. On Friday, Kim K pulled aside some time from her hectic schedule during Fashion Week and went sightseeing with Northie.

The KKW mogul was given the VIP treatment as she and her 9-year-old daughter were treated to a private tour of The Louvre alongside momager Kris Jenner who also joined the duo on the tour of the legendary museum. The KUWTK alum took to Instagram and posted a series of snaps on her stories. First, Kim posted a click of the Mona Lisa, she then attached a snap of North keenly observing the painting while hanging on the railing. The SKIMS founder continued by uploading glimpses of gorgeous jewels at the museum and even posted a cute selfie pouting with her daughter.

Check out snaps of Kim Kardashian and daughter North West's fun in Paris below:

In another snap, the mother-of-4 captured North and her friend in front of the Eiffel Tower. Kim also took a picture of North doing the staple tourist pose as she stood pointing at the top of The Louvre and in the photo an illusion of her touching the glass peak was captured. Later that night, Kim also shared videos of herself from an event as she watched the American illusionist David Blaine enchant her with playing cards. In the video, she sported a sequined black gown with her bleach blonde long hair while she exclaimed at Blaine's card trick, "How is this possible?" and added in another story, "CRAZZZZYYYYY."

