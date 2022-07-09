Kim Kardashian and daughter North West get treated to a private tour of The Louvre in Paris; SEE PICS

Kim Kardashian and daughter North West go sightseeing in Paris, France

by Sejal Jakhwal   |  Updated on Jul 09, 2022 02:46 AM IST  |  4.4K
Kim Kardashian North West
Kim Kardashian shares glimpses of her tour at the Louvre with North after making iconic entries at the Paris Fashion Week.
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Kim Kardashian is enjoying France with her daughter North. Following their iconic moment of twinning nose rings at the Paris Fashion Week, the mother-daughter duo is ready to take over Paris. On Friday, Kim K pulled aside some time from her hectic schedule during Fashion Week and went sightseeing with Northie.

The KKW mogul was given the VIP treatment as she and her 9-year-old daughter were treated to a private tour of The Louvre alongside momager Kris Jenner who also joined the duo on the tour of the legendary museum. The KUWTK alum took to Instagram and posted a series of snaps on her stories. First, Kim posted a click of the Mona Lisa, she then attached a snap of North keenly observing the painting while hanging on the railing. The SKIMS founder continued by uploading glimpses of gorgeous jewels at the museum and even posted a cute selfie pouting with her daughter.

Check out snaps of Kim Kardashian and daughter North West's fun in Paris below:

kim_kardashian_story.png
kim_kardashian_story_2.png
kim_kardashian_story_3.png

In another snap, the mother-of-4 captured North and her friend in front of the Eiffel Tower. Kim also took a picture of North doing the staple tourist pose as she stood pointing at the top of The Louvre and in the photo an illusion of her touching the glass peak was captured. Later that night, Kim also shared videos of herself from an event as she watched the American illusionist David Blaine enchant her with playing cards. In the video, she sported a sequined black gown with her bleach blonde long hair while she exclaimed at Blaine's card trick, "How is this possible?" and added in another story, "CRAZZZZYYYYY."

ALSO READ Kim Kardashian reveals why daughter North West held up a 'STOP' sign in the middle of a fashion show

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!