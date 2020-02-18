Kim Kardashian and daughter North West show off their dance moves in an adorable video; WATCH

Kim Kardashian and her daughter 6-year-old North West showed off their rocking dance moves in the latest video posted by Kim. Check it out.

Kim Kardashian latest social media upload, which features her dancing with her daughter North West, will leave a bright smile on your face. The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star Joined her daughter for a TikTok video and let’s just say we wouldn’t mind if she made this a ritual and treated us with more such adorable videos. The clip features Kim and North dancing their heart out Bomba Estéreo’s To My Love. Earlier this month, Kim told ET that North has her private TikTok account.

Kim revealed that since she is too young for the social media platform, she is not allowed to post the videos but the mother-daughter duo makes a lot of videos and puts them in a draft. In the short clip, North can be seen pressing the record button before breaking into her dance movies. Considering this was clearly one of many videos, she might post more soon and we can’t wait. Kim is very active on social media, especially Instagram and keeps on sharing new posts every now and then. A lot of these posts feature her kids and husband, Kanye West.

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, Kim and Kanye spent their Valentine’s Day Holliday with a quite two-night stay at their villa in Cabo. The insider said it was relaxing and peaceful. The two enjoyed quality time together and never left the villa. Kim also posted a few pictures from their vacation on her Instagram story. “Little slice of Heaven for Valentine's Day. #SurpriseTrip,” she wrote on one of the pictures.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West had a 'relaxing and peaceful' Valentine's Day at their villa; DEETS INSIDE

Read More