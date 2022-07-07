Kim Kardashian and daughter North West sport nose ring chains and pinstriped outfits at Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian was accompanied by her daughter North West as she recently made an appearance at Paris Fashion Week. The mother-daughter duo donned a stylish look as they attended the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022/2023 show in Paris on Wednesday. Kim and North were seen coordinating outfits and accessories for the event.

Kardashian and her daughter twinned in black and grey pinstriped outfits. While North was seen sporting a vest and skirt combo, her mom donned a maxi dress. Apart from their matching outfits, another thing that caught everyone's eyes was their matching black oval sunglasses and nose ring chains. Kim's mother Kris Jenner also attended the show and at one point the trio was also clicked together.

At the couture show, Kim and North sat beside Vogue's editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour. Earlier on Wednesday, North was seen sitting with her grandmother Kris Jenner as she supported her mom's modelling debut at Balenciaga's 51st Couture Collection presentation alongside Nicole Kidman and Dua Lipa. The runway appearance marked the first time Kardashian has modelled in such a capacity.

Check out Kim Kardashian and North West's photos here:

Kim and North's Paris Fashion Week looks received a lot of love from fans who deemed them the most stylish mother-daughter duo. While Kim's fashion is always the talk of the town, North's Paris appearances have also been gaining a lot of attention and during one of the outings, Kim's daughter was seen sporting her dad, Kanye West's Pastelle varsity jacket from his never-released 2009 fashion line. North's fashion influence seems to be a perfect balance of her mom and dad's choices.

