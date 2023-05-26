Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts start shooting for American Horror Story in NYC; Read DEETS

Kim Kardashian, the celebrated American reality TV star is stepping into the world of fictional television shows with the Season 12 of American Horror Story. As you may know, Kim is joining hands with the famous show's returning leading face Emma Roberts, to play a pivotal role in its upcoming season. As per the latest reports, American Horror Story Season 12 recently started rolling in New York City. The lead cast, including Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts, have started shooting for their portions.

Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts spotted shooting for AHS

According to the latest reports published by Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts were spotted in a recent video from the location of American Horror Story, which is exclusively released by Deuxmoi. In the video, the reality TV star is seen filming a rooftop scene with the show's leading star, in a location in New York City.

In the video, Kim Kardashian is reportedly seen in a long brown leather trench coat, which she paired with a long blouse and a pair of tight black pants. She completed her look with a pair of heels and a ponytail. Emma Roberts, according to the reports, is seen wearing an oversized black suit jacket in the video, with a pair of matching flared trousers. She also opted for a ponytail to complete her look.

About American Horror Story

As reported earlier, the 12th season of American Horror Story is reportedly titled 'Delicate' The reports on the title of the season started doing rounds, after Kim Kardashian was spotted with the show's script, which had the title 'Delicate' written on it. However, the makers have not announced the title officially, yet.

The Kardashians star is said to be playing a unique role, which is specially written for her, in the American Horror Story Season 12. Emma Roberts, on the other hand, is returning to play a powerful role. The actress, who has been a part of the star cast of the show since the 2013 edition, played pivotal roles in the entries of American Horror Story, which were titled Freak Show, Cult, Apocalypse, and 1984.

ALSO READ: The Kardashians Season 3: Kim Kardashian ‘had a lot of guilt’ after breaking up with Pete Davidson; Here’s why