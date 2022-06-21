Kim Kardashian and ex Kanye West 'cordially' reunite at daughter North’s basketball game

Looks like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are becoming experts at co-parenting. Friday night, the ex-couple reunited to watch their oldest daughter North's basketball game. TMZ received photos of the couple sitting apart at a gym in Thousand Oaks, California, around 7 p.m., while the 9-year-old was participating in a kids' league game.

As per Page Six, Kardashian, 41, styled her bleach blond hair in loose waves and wore a white blouse, light wash denim, and blue boots. She sat one row ahead of the 45-year-old Gold Digger rapper, who was likewise dressed casually in a red sweatshirt, black jeans, and a baseball hat. According to the website, the couple "did speak from time to time throughout the evening and looked to be cordial" as they tried to keep a low profile. Interestingly, The family event took place two days before Kardashian paid respect to her ex-husband on Instagram in honor of Father's Day.

“Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do! Happy Father’s Day Ye,” the Kardashians star wrote in a post on her Instagram Story. The touching message was accompanied by a photo of Yeezy smiling with their children, North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Meanwhile, after almost seven years of marriage, the Skims entrepreneur filed for divorce from West in February 2021. The couple divorced in March, only one month after Kardashian accused the Grammy winner of "attacking [her] in interviews and on social media." Kardashian is now dating Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, whom she began dating after anchoring the NBC comedy program in October 2021. The couple made their relationship Instagram-official in March and haven't been hesitant about showing off their affection in the months since.

ALSO READ:Kim Kardashian shares new photos with Pete Davidson from their romantic beach getaway; See