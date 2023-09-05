Kim Kardashian and family spotted having fun with Jeff Bezos at Beyoncé's Birthday Renaissance concert; poses for an iconic selfie

Kim Kardashian recently returned with her daughter from Japan, but the fun for the family seems to have just started. Kardashian and Jenner's clan were seen living it up at Beyonce's Renaissance tour in Los Angeles, which was made more special by the fact that it was the singer's birthday. But that wasn't all, unexpectedly Amazon's founder, Jeff Bezos was also present at the event. Here's what happened.

Kim Kardashian and family meet Jeff Bezos

On Monday, the Kardashians attended Beyoncé's Renaissance concert at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, which also happened to be the singer's birthday. She gave her fans a glimpse of the show, as well as a selfie with surprising selfie Jeff Bezos, and his fiancée, Lauren Sánchez. In the photo, Kardashian's 10-year-old daughter North, her mother Kris Jenner, and Kris's partner Corey Gamble were also seen posing for the camera with grins on their faces.

Prior to the show, Kardashian shared a video of her family on their way to the venue, all wearing silver clothing, which Beyoncé had asked her fans to do in a post on her website that featured a photo of a mirror-ball cowboy hat. The 42-year-old shared an Instagram Story of herself, Khloe Kardashian and North, singing Drunk in Love. She captioned it, "On our way to see the birthday girl! @Beyoncé."

ALSO READ: Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori get themselves BANNED from boat company post rapper flashing his butt

Kim Kardashian had fun at the Renaissance tour

Kardashian shared some memorable moments from the concert on her social media. She uploaded a video clip of her family singing along enthusiastically to Beyoncé's Cuff It. Another clip featured her daughter North standing in front of the stage while the singer performed Break My Soul. In a delightful surprise, Beyoncé's daughter, Blue Ivy, made an appearance on the reality star's Instagram story, showing off her dance moves onstage while her mom sang Black Parade. As well as a special moment of Diana Ross singing to the Single Ladies singer.

Meanwhile, this comes after the 42-year-old's recent trip to Tokyo, Japan, where she was accompanied by North and her friend Everleigh, and Everleigh's mother Ashley Yano. The popular mother-daughter duo showcased their impeccable style by donning traditional kimonos during their whole trip, impressing the internet.

ALSO READ: The Kardashians: Does Kim REGRET her fast-paced romance with Pete Davidson?