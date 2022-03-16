Kim Kardashian and her son Saint play with Instagram filters in a goofy video amid Kanye West drama

Amid Kanye West's posts about not wanting daughter North West to be using TikTok, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share a video in the stories that showed her along with her son Saint West as they tried on goofy face filters. The mother-son duo was seen posing along with the blue eye filter in the new video shared by Kardashian in her story.

In the video, Kim and Saint were seen cutely posing as the latter excitedly tried on the eye filter. At one point, Kim also sweetly gave her son a sweet kiss as the duo continued to shoot the playful video. In the background, there seemed to be loud music playing and it seems Saint was also accompanied by his friends.

As Saint excitedly watched himself with the blue eye filter, Kim was seen asking him "Do you like those blue eyes?" While Saint didn't respond to her question, he was cutely seen trying to take off the eye filter pulling his eyelids. He later also posted in the video with green eyes after the filter changed the colour.

Check out Kim Kardashian's Instagram story here:

Kim's latest video with her son comes amid her ongoing feud with Kanye West who has been claiming that the SKIMS founder has been making "last minute" changes to their kids' schedules and keeping them from attending his Sunday Church service. The rapper had also taken to social media to share a video which he deleted later where he spoke about his daughter North West being allowed to use TikTok without his permission.

