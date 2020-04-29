Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are arguing over parenting duties during the lockdown?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are having arguments on parenting duties amidst the quarantine phase.

The Coronavirus outbreak and its consequences seem to be taking a toll on everyone. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are no different! A source close to the couple has recently told Us Weekly that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been arguing over parenting duties during the quarantine phase. "Kanye is really getting on Kim’s nerves," the source said. The 42-year-old rapper has been busy creating while Kim Kardashian feels that all the parenting duties are falling on her.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West exchanged wedding vows in May 2014. The couple has four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The 39-year-old "finds it frustrating that [Kanye] doesn’t ask her how he can help with the kids," the source added. This is not the first time that Kim and Kanye are having a rough patch in their relationship. A few years ago, a friend of Kim Kardashian revealed that she "felt trapped in her marriage for a while".

Kanye West has recently been declared a billionaire by Forbes. He owns the athletic wear brand, Yeezy, and is busy with his work. Recently the couple was taking turns to take care of their kids. Kanye escaped to his office for a work break and the next time he let Kim have a break taking his kids to Wyoming. However, their plan backfired when Kim was heavily criticised for taking a break from her kids and for not following the 'stay at home' orders amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

