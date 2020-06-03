Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 'are on different pages' while quarantining together

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly at odds with each other amidst the quarantine phase and are struggling to be on the same page.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been married for 6 years now. The couple exchanged engagement rings in October 2014 and got married on May 24 with extravagant wedding shenanigans in Italy. Kim and Kanye have had their fair share of struggles in their relationship ever since the two got together. Like many other couples, the two are also having a tough time amidst the lockdown. As the Coronavirus scare continues to haunt people across the globe, social distancing has become the new normal resulting in people being confined to their homes. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are also trying to cope with the situation and stay positive amidst the crisis.

A source close to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West told US Weekly that the couple is having conflicts with each other from time to time as they are quarantined at their home. Both, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are occupied with different things and "are on different pages" while social distancing together. "She gets up early and works out, and he is up late," the insider pointed out and revealed that Kim is keeping busy with a lot of things, and it's easier for her to deal with the quarantine phase as she is mostly occupied with something or the other. On the other hand, her husband Kanye West is struggling to pass time.

"Kim is working out nonstop and doing her thing. Kanye is having a harder time because he does not have a regimented routine like Kim," the insider stated. Last month too, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's relationship went through a rocky path as they argued over parenting duties during the lockdown. The Coronavirus outbreak and its consequences are taking a toll on everyone and the couple is no different. A few days ago, a source told US Weekly that "Kanye is really getting on Kim’s nerves." The couple has four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm and the 39-year-old "finds it frustrating that [Kanye] doesn’t ask her how he can help with the kids," the source added.

Apparently, Kim Kardashian needed some space from the American rapper. Recently, the couple was taking turns to take care of their kids. While Kanye escaped to his office for a work break when it was Kim's turn to look after the kids, the next time he let Kim have her break and took their kids to Wyoming. However, their plan backfired when Kim was heavily criticised for taking a break from her kids and for not following the 'stay at home' orders amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

"She’s trying to be a great mom, focus on law school and her work commitments and it’s hard to do all of this without Kanye helping as much as he can," the source told US Weekly. Another insider revealed that Kim and Kanye are going through a rough patch in their marriage. Reportedly, the two of them had been staying at opposite ends of the house as reported by dailymail.co.uk. "Kim and Kanye are arguing and at each other's throats during this pandemic," said a source.

"Kim is getting stir crazy, as she's used to being on the go. It's also a lot of time alone with the kids for her. She is frustrated with Kanye and thinks he's not pulling his weight in family responsibilities. They've been staying at opposite ends of the house to keep things civil," the source added. There were also reports that Kanye West had been trying to sort out his differences with wifey Kim Kardashian and give her some space. "Kim really needed a break and some alone time so Kanye took the kids away to give her one. She loves the kids so much, but like any mom, she just needed time to herself. She needed a break from the kids and the screaming," the source said.

However, according to recent reports, Kim and Kanye are going strong despite their differences. They're trying to give each other space and it's working out.

