Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attempting to work on their relationship before it's 'beyond repair'

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have embarked on a family vacation with the children in tow to try working on their relationship. The family trip comes after Kanye had a meltdown and went on a rant on Twitter.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are riding through the rough tides for a while now. The couple's rocky relationship came under the spotlight after Kanye broke down during his first Presidential rally. The rapper spoke about aborting his first child with Kim. After the rant, he took to Twitter and posted some shocking statements about his marriage with Kim and also mentioned his mother-in-law Kris Jenner. While rumours are doing the rounds that Kim is considering moving forward with the divorce for she feels that Kanye doesn't understand her.

Now, TMZ reports that the couple is giving their relationship yet another chance. It is revealed that Kim and Kanye have stepped into a jet and embarked on a family vacation. Kanye boarded a private jet from Cody, Wyoming, with his son Saint. The international outlet revealed the couple is headed off for the family trip to salvage their relationship before their marriage goes "beyond repair."

The recent update comes after Kim travelled from Los Angeles to Kanye's Wyoming ranch to be with him. The rapper has been spending time at the ranch where he is working on his music. Kanye had shared a picture of Justin Bieber visiting him a few days ago. Following the reunion, the paparazzi caught Kim in tears during a conversation with the musician in his car.

A source previously told People, "She isn't getting back what she needs from Kanye. She was to the point that she flew to Cody to basically tell him their marriage is over and to say goodbye."

