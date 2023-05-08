Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend son Saint's soccer game as a team; continue to co-parent amicably

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who were regarded as one of the most prominent and influential celebrity couples, ended their six-year marriage on February 19, 2021. After being engaged in 2012, they officially got married in 2014. And later extending their relationship further by having four beautiful kids together. However, things didn't work out well for them, as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West soon hit a rough spot. Their marital issues eventually led to their separation in 2021. Kim, who formally divorced her spouse, appealed for shared custody of their four children in the process.

Even though they broke up in 2021, their relationship status has always been discussed, which still makes headlines today. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, who continue to be the contemporary model of co-parenting, were spotted in the same area for their son’s soccer match.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian reunite for their children.

The ex-spouses reunited on Sunday to watch their son Saint's football match in Tarzana. As reported by TMZ, it was noted that Kim was sitting in a chair with Saint curled up in her lap, grinning broadly, and Kanye West was seen standing behind them.

It was noticed that Kanye wasn't standing too far away from Kim here; in fact, he was just a few feet away from her. As per the report, there didn't appear to be any signs of tension or hostility, which was a positive indication between the two who decided to co-parent in a better way for their children's well-being.

According to the publication, it was stated that they did converse occasionally whenever Saint made a play on the pitch. In other words, despite a contentious divorce that lingered on, it seems like Kim and Kanye are currently on much better terms than before.

For the unversed, the last time, Kim and her ex-husband were witnessed together when Kanye brought his girlfriend Bianca Censori along.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's relationship

In a private ceremony, the rapper most recently married architectural designer Bianca Censori. Kanye West was recently seen wearing a wedding band while out and about in Beverly Hills, despite reports that the couple doesn’t have an official marriage license.

Early in January, whe Kanye and Bianca were seen dining together at the Waldorf Astoria, the two initially generated dating rumors. But, it appears that they had been together much longer.

West's latest single, ‘Censori Overload,’ which bears a resemblance to the designer's last name, was released in December 2022. It shows that the two are going strong together.

