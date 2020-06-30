  1. Home
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrate daughter North’s 7th birthday with a theme party in Wyoming

North West celebrated her 7th birthday in Wyoming with parents Kim and Kanye, the celebrations included horse riding, go-karting and more. Read on to know more.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrate daughter North's 7th birthday with a theme party in Wyoming
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West went out earlier this month to celebrate the birthday of their eldest child, North. Kim Kardashian recently took to Instagram to share an avalanche of images from the celebrations. Despite coronavirus and lockdown measures, 39-year-old Kim and 43-year-old Kanye whisked daughter North West to Wyoming to celebrate her special day. And unsurprisingly, the multimillionaire Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and the millionaire rapper seemed to spare no expense for the celebration.

 

North turned 7 back on June 15 and the famous family spent the day dressed in designer clothing, riding around on horseback at their Wyoming ranch. Kim shared numerous snaps alongside the caption: “North’s 7th Birthday Wyoming Style.” Photographs showed Kim and her daughter hopped on the back of a large horse without wearing any riding helmets.

 

Kim could be seen wearing dramatic leather chaps and a long-sleeved jumper in the countryside sunshine. While North wore a lime green and black cow-print ensemble. Another image showed Kim and Kanye laughing together while sitting on green hay bales. Kanye wore a shocking lime green top and added a bit of wipe-clean chic to his look as he sat in dazzlingly shiny black leather trousers and jacket.

 

Further images showed the pair enjoying time with horses, and also daughter West playing with Pomeranian puppies inside cowboy boots. Horse power wasn’t the only method of thrill-seeking travel on the day for the family, they also took time to hit the tarmac for some fun on go-karts. The rest of the Kardashian clan appeared to be missing except North's aunt Kourtney, who appeared to enjoy the celebrations while dressed in a '60s style armless leather minidress.

