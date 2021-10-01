Kim Kardashian and Kanye West get together for a dinner with friends amid divorce

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are proving that they are friendly exes and the duo's recent Malibu outing certainly showed that. Kim and Kanye were spotted grabbing dinner with friends at Nobu in Malibu as per photos obtained by Just Jared. The duo was spotted together on Thursday night as paparazzi clicked them leaving together with West taking the driver's seat.

During their recent outing, Kim was seen wearing an eye-catching purple bodysuit along with a maroon, leather trench coat. Kanye was dressed casually in an all-black outfit. While it has been known that Kim and Kanye have remained cordial as they co-parent their four children, North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm together, their recent outing suggested that the duo remain friendly and don't mind hanging out with their common friends together.

Kim and Kanye have also been supportive of each other despite filing for divorce. Previously, after Kim made headlines for her Met Gala 2021 outfit, Kanye gave a shoutout to his estranged wife on Instagram by sharing her photos. Kim has also been equally supportive of Kanye's work and made sure to attend the rapper's recent album listening events in Atlanta and Chicago. Kim also promoted the Donda album on her social media as she shared stories where he showed off how she was listening to Kanye's album while driving.

Kim and Kanye filed for divorce in February this year after nearly seven years of marriage. The duo had recently also ignited reunion rumours after Kim wore a wedding dress on stage during Kanye's Donda album listening event.

