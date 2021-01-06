Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to go separate ways after 6 years, reality star preparing for divorce: Report

As per latest reports, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have only met for the sake of their kids and the reality time is taking her time to figure out the path ahead.

The year 2021 is beginning with a major shakeup in Hollywood. After months of rumours of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's rocky marriage, several international websites have reported that the reality star and rapper are ready to call it quits. While the duo are yet to release a statement, reports in People and E! News have revealed that Kim and Kanye are separating after six years of marriage and eight years of togetherness.

A source revealed to E! News that Kim and Kanye have only met for the sake of their four kids, North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 2, and Psalm West, 20 months, in the last few months. They are also living separately and haven't spent much time together as a married couple.

The reality star is also making sure that the path ahead is not a tumultuous one for their kids and that is why Kim has been taking her time to file for a divorce. An insider revealed to E! that Kim wants to make the "right decision" for her kids. As for Kanye West, People's source reveals that the rapper "knows the inevitable will happen" and that the divorce might be "coming soon".

"Kim knows the marriage is over. She's known for a while," said an E! News source. The couple also spent the holiday season apart. While Kanye West was at his Wyoming ranch, Kim Kardashian was with her family in Lake Tahoe.

