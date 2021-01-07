Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: Here’s why the duo hasn’t filed for divorce just yet

A source recently opened up about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s split and why the duo has not filed for divorce just yet.

Rumour mills have been buzzing with rumours and claims of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s divorce, and even though no one has spoken up or confirmed the news from their team, a few sources have cited that the duo is moving towards divorce. Recently one insider spoke about why the duo has not filed for divorce if they are so adamant on breaking their marriage.

A source told E! News that the duo has not sent any time together as a married couple in months, while they have seen each other for their kids and as co-parents, they have been living separately. The source clarified that Kim is aware that their marriage is over and has known the reality for months. The reason why Kim hasn’t filed for divorce is reportedly that she wants to make sure she’s making the right decision for the kids. For the unversed, Kim and Kanye share four kids: North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, who turns three on January 15, and Psalm West, 20 months.

The insider also stated that their divorce isn’t just limited to their marriage anymore, they will always care for each other but it is over between them. Kim is only focused on what’s best for the kids. It’s a tough decision for her and she’s figuring it out, the source said.

If you missed it, reports first broke of Kim and Kanye’s split this morning, and earlier this evening, their neighbour Kathy Griffins even confirmed the news via Twitter. She said: “I think she really tried. Truly loves him. I like her,” Kathy tweeted. “He certainly isn’t the devil or anything, but I believe she tried everything to make it work. He made her laugh a lot and she embraced his eccentricities. She loves being a mom more than anything. There’s my two cents.”

