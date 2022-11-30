Kim Kardashian and Kanye West settle divorce, here's all we know about child support and custody details

While Kanye addressed publicly on several occasions, his wish to win back his former wife, the rapper wasn't successful and The Kardashians star was declared legally single by a judge in March 2022. Following their divorce, both Kim and Kanye went on to date other people. While Kardashian was in a relationship with Pete Davidson for nine months, the rapper was linked to Irina Shayk, Julia Fox and Chaney Jones.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reached divorce settlement on Monday as reported by Page Six. The news of their settlement comes on the heels of the recent reports which claimed that West had missed attending a deposition in their ongoing divorce case. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February last year after nearly seven years of marriage.

Kim Kardashian's child support payout

According to the details obtained in the court documents, the rapper will have to pay his ex-wife USD 200,000 a month in child support for their four children. The couple share kids North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 and have been co-parenting them ever since filing for divorce. It has also been reported by Page Six that the documents state that Kanye is also responsible for 50 per cent of the children's educational expenses which includes their tuition – and security expenses. As for property assets, they were divided in alignment with the former couple's prenuptial agreement. The former couple waived off spousal support.

Custody details for Kim and Kanye's kids

It has been reported by Page Six that the SKIMS founder and Yeezy CEO will have joint custody with "equal access" to their four children as per court documents. Although it has been added by TMZ that sources have informed that Kardashian will continue to have the kids 80 per cent of the time – as West previously admitted in September. He spoke on the Alo Full Mind podcast and said, "She’s still gotta 80 per cent of the time raise those children, so what people saw when I was going back and forth is I have to be able to throw my version of what people would throw […] to the curriculum because my parents were able to do that to me."

Kardashian family meeting

According to Page Six, the Kardashian-Jenner family members were clicked arriving at Travis Barker’s DTA Records Studio for a possible family meeting following Kim's divorce settlement with Kanye West. The SKIMS founder was clicked sporting a grey sweatsuit during the same. Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian as well as momager Kris Jenner were also seen arriving. As often seen on The Kardashians, the family members are known to come together for a meeting if anything major happens and it seems the reason for their recent meet was Kim's divorce settlement news.

What Kim Kardashian has spoken about her divorce?

Earlier this year, in an interview with Vogue, Kim opened up about her decision to divorce West and how she thought about prioritising her own happiness after separation. She said, "For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last two years I decided, I'm going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it's important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I've chosen myself. I think it's okay to choose you."

Kanye's attacks on Kim's parenting

Kanye on several occasions has expressed publicly his disregard for Kim's parenting when it comes to their children. Among his first outbursts happened when their oldest daughter North West went live on TikTok. The rapper also accused Kim and her family of "kidnapping" their daughter Chicago West on her birthday and not inviting him to the same. The rapper in a now-deleted social media rant said, "You are lying and are liars yall basically kidnapped Chicago on her birthday so she could remember her father not being there." This message was written by Kanye in response to Khloe who called him out for "tearing down" her sister. Khloe wrote, "Please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family. You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all of the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came."