Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share no bad blood despite the former's divorce consideration

While Kim Kardashian and Kanye West work around the recent developments in their relationship, sources revealed the couple share no bad blood.

In case you are unaware, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are headed for a split. The news of their divorce made headlines a few days ago and now, a new report reveals that the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star has no bad blood against the rapper. Instead, the reality star hopes to hold a cordial relationship with Kanye. A source informed E! News that Kim hopes to enter the new chapter of her life in peace. She has shifted her focus on herself and her children.

The couple share four children - North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm - together. The grapevine suggested Kim wants to feel "strong mentally and physically." The reality star has been busy owing to her business. "She's really focusing on the kids and their happiness as well," the source added. The insider assured that the two don't share any bad blood, adding that Kanye is focused on his world while Kim is busy with hers. Kim and Kanye are no longer living together.

Kim is staying in Calabasas, Calif., while Kanye is staying at Wyoming. While the two stars work around the divorce, Kim's sisters have come forward to help her with taking care of the children. Khloe and Kourtney often invite the children over while the working moms wrap up with work. "All of the sisters are aware of the situation and are very supportive. They all love Kanye like a brother but agree it's best they part ways," the insider said.

