Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North West to mark acting debut with Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie

Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West’s elder daughter North West is all set to make her acting debut with Paw Petrol: The Mighty Movie. The 10-year-old will be playing the role of a Pomeranian named Mini. This is a sequel to Paw Petrol: The Movie. The trailer for the film was released on June 12, while the project is set to release on September 29.

The trailer of Paw Petrol: The Mighty Movie

As the trailer opens, we can see Paw Patrol pups are getting superpowers to fight for crimes. Mini (North West) is seen riding on top of a wrecking ball, alongside Nano (voiced by Alan Kim). They screm, "Let's go."

Along with North, brother Saint West and mother Kim Kardashian will also be part of the movie. Kim as ​​white poodle Delores is set to reprise her sassy role. Delores dramatically rolls her eyes when she sees dangers coming her way. She is heard saying, “Ugh, you've got to be kidding me."

The official synopsis of the movie said, "When a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, it gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The MIGHTY PUPS! For Skye, the smallest member of the team, her new powers are a dream come true."

Paw Petrol: The Mighty Movie star cast

Apart from the Kardashian family, the highly-anticipated film features a stellar star cast including big names such as Kristen Bell, McKenna Grace, Lil Rel Howery, James Marsden and Taraji P. Henson.

Kim Kardashian’s private screening party for Paw Petrol movie in 2021

In 2021, the SKIMS founder held a special private screenign party for the Paw Petrol movie at Cinépolis in Pacific Palisades, Calif. “OK guys, I want to welcome everyone here to the Paw Patrol movie. I'm so excited that I get to show all my kids, and all the cousins and all my friends and everyone my first movie,” Kim Kardashian said in a speech before the film at the private screenign party. Addressing her kids Saint, 7, Chicago West, 5, and Psalm West, 4, and cousins, True Thompson, 5, and Penelope Disick, 10, the supermodel and businesswoman said, “I did this for you guys because I know how much you've always loved Paw Patrol and I'm so excited."

