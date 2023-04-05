Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry drama explained: What happened between the two?

Katy Perry was seen to be bawling her eyes out when American idol contestant Fire sang “What Do You Want From Me” and gave an emotional performance. Katy was deeply moved and displayed her “ugly cry face.”

Katy Perry shares her ugly cry face on Instagram

Katy Perry took to Instagram to share a video of her sobbing on American idol by captioning it, “hi this is my ugly face. Watch #idol to get urs. The video received 3,38,592 likes, and it seems that people are loving Katy’s “ugly cry face” and the fact that the star doesn’t take herself too seriously. One user commented, “Still the most beautiful woman that has ever lived on earth.” Another commented, “Big water sign energy,” referencing that Katy is a Scorpio.

ALSO READ: Katy Perry addresses her viral 'Doll eye' trick; Says 'I have sat in a chair..'

Kim Kardashian comments on Katy Perry’s post

Kim Kardashian joined the comments section by commenting, “we all have one.” This comment received over 3000 likes as people loved Kim’s sense of humor. This interaction by the ladies was caught by comments by celebs, and they posted a screenshot of this on their page. Fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians loved Kim’s comment and reminisced about Kim’s Ugly crying face throughout the seasons. One fan commented, “love Kim’s crying face and esp when her sisters make fun of it.” People called it iconic while commenting, “Kim came thru”. Another user called Kim a “self-aware queen.”

Kim Kardashian receives backlash for comment

Lots of people in the comments were triggered and called Kim out about the work that she had done to her face. One user commented, “y’all don’t have to cry to have that ugly face, the botox and lip injections did it to y’all.” Another commented, saying, "Kim's ugly cry face is funny cus all of that botox.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What is 'Kardashian Curse' and why is it famous on TikTok?