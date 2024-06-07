Kim Kardashian And Khloe Kardashian Get Parking Tickets At Ellen DeGeneres Event; Details Inside

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian experienced a déjà vu moment when they received parking tickets at Ellen DeGeneres' fancy event on June 5, 2024, as per Mirror. People couldn't stop talking about it after photos surfaced of a traffic cop slapping tickets on cars that appeared to be the Kardashians'.

Initially, it was believed that the tickets were placed on a black Rolls-Royce and a silver Mercedes belonging to Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian, respectively. However, later reports revealed that Kim and her sister Khloe Kardashian were fined for allegedly parking illegally without front plates while attending "An Evening with Ellen DeGeneres" at Largo in Los Angeles, California.

Familiar scene for the Kardashians

This is not the first time the Kardashian sisters have had parking issues. Kim received a ticket in July 2012 while visiting her Dash store on Melrose in Hollywood with then-boyfriend Kanye West. Despite being surrounded by fans and paparazzi, a traffic cop was able to issue the ticket, which mysteriously disappeared by the time Kim returned to her vehicle.

Kim's recent encounter with law enforcement occurred just one day before the parking ticket incident. She was pulled over for driving without license plates in her custom Rolls-Royce Ghost on the 101 Freeway in Los Angeles. Fortunately for Kim, she avoided punishment by admitting that she had the plates in her glove compartment.

Sibling parking woes

Khloe Kardashian's parking issues were brought to attention in November 2015, when she received a ticket for grabbing coffee and parking outside a local coffee shop. Parking tickets appear to be a recurring theme for the Kardashian-Jenner family, despite their hectic schedules and high-profile events.

The timing of this parking mishap coincides with a recent episode of The Kardashians, in which Kim discusses the challenges of parenting her four children. She openly discusses a chaotic day with her children and admits to struggling with being as strict as her sister Khloe.

Kim expresses her love for her children but recognizes the emotional toll that parenting takes, especially when dealing with the diverse needs and desires of four children under one roof.

Meanwhile, these parking tickets for Kim and Khloe Kardashian at Ellen DeGeneres' event reveal that even celebrities face daily challenges. It's a look into their lives, showing that despite the glitz and glamor, they face similar struggles as the rest of us.

