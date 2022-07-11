Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian twin in black bikinis for beachy 'Kamp Koko' getaway

Trust the Kardashians when it comes to rocking bikinis and the latest photos of Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian are certainly proof of that. The sisters were seen twinning in a black bikini as they turned into beach babes during their recent vacation together to celebrate Khloe's 38th birthday and also dropped the stunning photos.

Both Kim and Khloe took to Instagram to post photos from "Kamp Koko" getaway as mentioned in the Good American founder's caption. The Kardashian sisters looked stunning as they posed sporting matching bikinis amid the gorgeous blue waters. Sharing the photos, Kim mentioned in her caption that they were clicked on Khloe's birthday vacation.

Khloe who also dropped the photos on her own Instagram account poked fun at her sister in the caption as she wrote about one of Kim's biggest viral moments from their show Keeping Up With the Kardashians when Kim had lost her diamond earrings in the water during Maldives getaway with Kris Humphries and frantically searched for them in the water. Remembering the epic moment, Khloe wrote, "We are still looking for that damn diamond."

Check out Kim Kardashian's post here:

Kim and Khloe were also joined by other members from the family for the latter's birthday vacation which included Ot their brother Rob Kardashian and his daughter Dream Kardashian. Khloe and her ex Trista Thompson's daughter, True had also accompanied her mom for the beachy getaway. Rob also shared photos from the trip on his Instagram as he shared photos of his daughter having a fun time at the beach.

