Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian shed light on where they stand following their nasty phone call

The Kardashian sisters are well aware of how to stay relevant in the headlines and get the world talking about them. Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are in the news as they deal with their complicated relationship after a heated phone call. The recent episode of The Kardashians season four revealed that the sisters are still going, as the show's previous installment, which aired beginning in May, witnessed the slow-burn feud between the two sisters after speculation that the sibling duo had tension brewing.

Kim Kardashian-Kourtney Kardashian offer insights about their sisterhood

According to Hollywood Life , Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are not awkward to see each other after they had a Dolce & Gabbana feud and a nasty phone call where Kourtney said she hated her sister, Kim. In The Kardashian episode aired on November 2, both of them were asked how they got to a "good place" after so much drama. "Knowing that the goal was, like, not about who's right or wrong, just like moving past it and getting to a better place," said Kourtney in a joint confessional with her sister Kim.

Later, Kourtney talked about how once they were through the "edits" of the show, they could "move on" as she added, "Know that everything's okay." Adding to the statement, Kim revealed that they do not have a talk. "I think we're just all kind of the same where we just don't want to have a deep talk about it. We just want to move on. Just sweep it under the rug," she added as the sister shared a hug.

Kim Kardashian admits Kourtney has always been for motherhood advice

Both the sisters seemed quite normal, even if they didn't get along. However, the elder sister, Kim, admitted that Kourtney has always been there, especially when she needed any advice related to parenting her children. "Kourtney's definitely the one that I go to for my mom advice. I think her and I have a lot in common when it comes to parenting stuff," she added.

