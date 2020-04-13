Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian wish Khloé's daughter True Thompson in the sweetest way as she turns 2

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian send virtual hugs and kisses to their niece True Thompson as she celebrates her 2nd birthday today.

Khloé Kardashian's little bundle of joy True Thompson turned 2 years old today and the doting mother planned a dreamy birthday surprise for her. As the baby girl's birthday falls on Easter, it was a double celebration for the proud parents Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. While Khloe showered her little angel with love and presents, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian too sent their best wishes and love to their niece over social media.

Abiding by the lockdown rules, the Kardashians have been social distancing along with their respective families. Hence, the 2 years old True could not reunite with her cousins and aunts on her birthday. However, both, Kim and Kourtney extended their love to True over social media and sent her virtual hugs and kisses. Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram handle and shared a few pictures of True cuddling with her on her lap and bonding with her cousins.

On the other hand, Kourtney Kardashian shared a video on her Instagram story wishing True on her 2nd birthday. The video shows True and her jumping together inside a bounce house. "After I bounced her, she's honestly never loved me more. Happy Birthday my sweet Truesel," reads her caption.

Meanwhile, mommy Khloe surprised True with the best gifts ever. She decorated her room with pink and silver balloons, got her fancy Easter eggs, candies, chocolates and lots more. She even converted her playroom into an ice cream parlour. What else could a child ever want?

Credits :Instagram

