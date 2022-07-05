Kim Kardashian and other celebs band together to 'cancel' Fourth of July after Roe v Wade ruling

In the light of the recent Roe v Wade Supreme Court ruling, many celebs including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and more suggested that the Fourth of July celebrations in the USA should be "cancelled." The reality Tv stars were part of an array of A-listers who took to social media on Monday and spoke up about the ruling and its impact on women's rights.

The celebs in their posts pointed out the irony of celebrating Independence Day for the country when women are not allowed the freedom to choose and make decisions about their own bodies. Celebs banded together and shared casting director Anita Elizabeth Bitton's post to protest the ruling which read, "4th of July has been canceled due to a shortage of Independence. Sincerely, Women." Besides, the Kardashians many other stars shared the pink and black graphic like Succession star J. Smith-Cameron.

Meanwhile, pop star Katy Perry took to Twitter and used one of her song Firework's lyrics to convey her sentiments, "Baby you’re a firework’ is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh." Actress Jessica Chastain also took the offensive route and posted a picture of herself holding up both of her middle fingers on Twitter as she wrote cynically, "Happy ‘Independence’ Day from me and my reproductive rights." English actress and activist Jameela Jamil too penned some strong messages on social media platforms, "Independence Day, unless you have a uterus. Then go f–k yourself and we don’t care if you f–king die or if we derail your entire future and mental health-day I guess? Cool..," per Page Six.

