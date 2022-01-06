Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are reportedly 'really happy' and 'getting very serious' about each other.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are reportedly "getting very serious" with each other and have been "really happy" in their romance. Recently, it was also reported that the two kick-started their new year with a trip to the Bahamas as they were spotted boarding a private jet.

According to a recent report from E! Online, Kim and Pete have been taking each other and their romance seriously. "He has been hanging out at her house more. She's smitten and the relationship is very exciting to her," the report stated. "They are making the distance work...and he's planning to be in L.A. more often now," E! Online's report further noted. According to E!, the couple is "really happy" and "seeing where it goes." The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is reportedly trying not to make a "big deal" out of her new romance but has been "super into him."

For those unversed, the SNL star and the beauty mogul were first linked together when they were spotted holding hands at a theme park. After that, several reports stated that the two of them have been going on dates, some of which were in Pete's native place, Staten Island. Recently, they were also spotted hanging out with Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick as the trio watched Spider-Man: No Way Home, as reported by People.

However, Pete wasn't there in Kardashian-Jenner's intimate Christmas gathering which was only attended by family members. Many fans were wondering whether Pete would also attend the gathering, but as the sisters posted snaps from their celebrations, Pete wasn't in any of them.

