Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson enjoy another romantic date and fans can't get over THIS detail from it

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are currently the talk of the town and recently the rumoured couple was spotted on a romantic date in California on Sunday. The duo enjoyed a dinner date and photos obtained by Daily Mail show them all "giggly" as they left the restaurant while Pete was also spotted flaunting what looked like a hickey on his neck.

Fans couldn't get over the new photos of Kim and Pete's outing as the two left Santa Monica's famed Italian restaurant, Giorgio Baldi, together while holding hands. In the photos shared by The Daily Mail, the couple can be heading towards their car together while Pete tightly clutched onto Kim's hand. In the car, the duo can be seen giggling and in a happy mood.

After photos of Davidson and Kardashian's recent date hit social media, fans couldn't help but notice one major detail from the same and it was the supposed hickey that Pete seemed to have on his neck. Fans spotted the love bit as Pete headed towards his Lamborghini SUV while guiding Kim along with him after being surrounded by paparazzi.

According to a US Weekly source, Kim and Pete weren't trying to hide their relationship while at the restaurant. The source further added that the duo looked “cuddled up and looked cozy” during their dinner date.

Kim and Pete recently seemingly confirmed their relationship after they were first spotted holding hands during a Palm Springs date. Before that, Pete also ringed in his 28th birthday with the 41-year-old SKIMS founder at her mother, Kris Jenner's home.

