Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson enjoy date night in London after dropping a loved-up Instagram video

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson recently left fans surprised as they dropped a PDA-filled Instagram video where the duo was seen sharing kisses. Following the loved-up video of the couple that left netizens gushing over them, the couple jetted off to the UK and were spotted heading out on a date in London. The duo was captured in casual looks.

The couple who are now sporting matching platinum blonde hair stepped out for a dinner outing holding hands as they were captured by the paparazzi in London. It's not clear as to why Kim and Pete headed off to London as of yet. The duo has been spending more time together since Davidson quit Saturday Night Live for which the actor used to be in New York while Kim continued to stay in Calabasas.

For their recent date outing, Kim kept her look casual as she was spotted wearing a simple black shirt along with skintight black pants. As for Pete, the comedian wore a chequered flannel shirt and jacket along with it.

The couple's London outing comes a week after it was confirmed that Pete was leaving SNL after he joined the show in 2014 at the age of 20. It seems after quitting SNL, the comedian will be focussing on his acting career as he gears up for his upcoming films including Meet Cute with Kaley Cuoco and more.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson seem to be going strong since the couple got together last year. The couple has already made some stunning red carpet appearances together ever since they made their relationship official.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson share adorable kisses sporting matching hair in a new video